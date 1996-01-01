23. Digestive System
Overview: General Features
Problem 2a
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. A digestive organ that is not part of the alimentary canal is the a. stomach. b. liver. c. small intestine. d. large intestine. e. pharynx.
