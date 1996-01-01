23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Stomach
2:18 minutes
Problem 22b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A young woman is put through an extensive battery of tests to determine the cause of her stomach pains. She is diagnosed with gastric ulcers. An antihistamine drug is prescribed, and she is sent home. What is the mechanism of her medication? What life-threatening problems can result from a poorly managed ulcer? Why did the clinic doctor warn the woman not to take aspirin?
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anatomy Review Digestive with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice