Problem 1a
More than one choice may apply.
Match each letter from the figure with the correct blood vessel name.
Arcuate vein
Problem 1b
More than one choice may apply.
Match each letter from the figure with the correct blood vessel name.
Segmental arteries
Problem 1c
More than one choice may apply.
Match each letter from the figure with the correct blood vessel name.
Renal artery
Problem 1d
Match each letter from the figure with the correct blood vessel name.
Cortical radiate artery
Problem 1e
More than one choice may apply.
Match each letter from the figure with the correct blood vessel name.
Interlobar vein
Problem 2
More than one choice may apply.
What is the glomerulus?
a. The same as the renal tubule
b. The same as Bowman's capsule
c. The same as the nephron
d. Capillaries
Problem 3
More than one choice may apply.
Urine passes through the ureters by which mechanism?
a. Ciliary action
b. Gravity alone
c. Peristalsis
d. Suction
Problem 4
Effects of aldosterone include:
a. Increase in sodium ion excretion
b. Increase in water retention
c. Increase in potassium ion concentration in the urine
d. Higher blood pressure
Problem 5
More than one choice may apply.
Which of the following is dependent on tubular secretion?
a. Clearing penicillin from the blood
b. Removal of nitrogenous wastes that have been reabsorbed
c. Removal of excess potassium ions from the blood
d. Control of blood pH
Problem 6
Low blood pressure detected by the cells in the green box directly stimulates the release of:
a. Aldosterone
b. Renin
c. ADH
d. Angiotensin II
Problem 7
The smallest fluid compartment is the:
a. Intracellular fluid
b. Extracellular fluid
c. Plasma
d. Interstitial fluid
Problem 8
More than one choice may apply.
In the carbonic acid–bicarbonate buffer system, strong acids are buffered by
a. Carbonic acid
b. Water
c. Bicarbonate ion
d. The salt of the strong acid
Problem 9
Name the organs of the urinary system, and describe the general function of each organ.
Problem 10
Describe the location of the kidneys in the body.
Problem 11
Using the image provided, identify and label the cortex, medulla, medullary pyramids, renal columns, and pelvis.
Problem 12
Trace the pathway a uric acid molecule takes from a glomerulus to the urethra. Name every gross or microscopic structure it passes through on its journey.
Problem 13
What is the function of the glomerulus?
Problem 14
Besides ridding the body of wastes formed during cell metabolism, the kidney adjusts blood chemistry in other ways. What are these three other ways?
Problem 15
Explain the difference between filtrate and urine.
Problem 16
How does aldosterone modify the chemical composition of urine?
Problem 17
Explain how Na⁺ balance, ECF volume, and blood pressure are jointly regulated.
Problem 18
Explain how chemical buffer systems resist changes in pH.
Problem 19
Describe the role of the respiratory system in controlling acid-base balance.
Problem 20
Why is urinalysis a routine part of any good physical examination?
Problem 22
Define micturition, and describe the micturition reflex.
Problem 23
Contrast the following homeostatic imbalances: oliguria, anuria, polyuria, and nocturia.
Problem 24
Describe the changes that occur in kidney and bladder function in old age.
Problem 25
A 55-year-old woman is awakened by an excruciating pain that radiates from her right abdomen to her flank on the same side. The pain is not continuous, but it recurs every 3 to 4 minutes. Diagnose this patient's problem, and cite factors that might favor its occurrence. Explain why this woman's pain comes in 'waves.'
Problem 26
What happens to the rate of RBC production in a patient on dialysis with total renal failure? What could be given to the patient to counteract such a problem?
Problem 27
Two physiology students are having a disagreement about renal function. Dan says that the kidneys work harder when you eat a high-salt diet, whereas Peter says that they work harder when you drink lots of water. Who is right, and why?
