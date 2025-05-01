Problem 1
A muscle that assists an agonist by causing a like movement or by stabilizing a joint over which an agonist acts is a(n):
a. Antagonist
b. Prime mover
c. Synergist
d. Agonist
Problem 2
The arrangement of muscle fibers in which the fibers are arranged at an angle to a central longitudinal tendon is:
a. Circular
b. Longitudinal
c. Pennate
d. Parallel
Problem 3
Match the muscle names in column B to the facial muscles described in column A.
Column A
______ (1) squints the eyes
______ (2) raises the eyebrows
______ (3) smiling muscle
______ (4) puckers the lips
______ (5) pulls the scalp posteriorly
Column B
a. corrugator supercilii
b. depressor anguli oris
c. frontal belly of epicranius
d. occipital belly of epicranius
e. orbicularis oculi
f. orbicularis oris
g. zygomaticus
Problem 4
The prime mover of inspiration is the:
a. Diaphragm
b. Internal intercostals
c. External intercostals
d. Abdominal wall muscles
Problem 5
The arm muscle that both flexes and supinates the forearm is the
a. Brachialis
b. Brachioradialis
c. Biceps brachii
d. Triceps brachii
Problem 6
The chewing muscles that protract the mandible and produce side-to-side grinding movements are the
a. Buccinators
b. Masseters
c. Temporalis
d. Pterygoids
Problem 7
Muscles that depress the hyoid bone and larynx include all but the:
a. Sternohyoid
b. Omohyoid
c. Geniohyoid
d. Sternothyroid
Problem 8
Intrinsic muscles of the back that promote extension of the spine (or head) include all but:
a. Splenius muscles
b. Semispinalis muscles
c. Scalene muscles
d. Erector spinae
Problem 9
Several muscles act to move and/or stabilize the scapula. Which of the following are small rectangular muscles that square the shoulders as they act together to retract the scapula?
a. Levator scapulae
b. Rhomboids
c. Serratus anterior
d. Trapezius
Problem 10
A prime mover of thigh flexion is the:
a. Rectus femoris
b. Iliopsoas
c. Vastus muscles
d. Gluteus maximus
Problem 11
The prime mover of thigh extension against resistance is the:
a. Gluteus maximus
b. Gluteus medius
c. Biceps femoris
d. Semimembranosus
Problem 12
Which criterion (or criteria) is/are used in naming the gluteus medius?
a. Relative size
b. Muscle location
c. Muscle shape
d. Action
e. Number of origins
Problem 13
Which of the following is a large, deep muscle that protracts the scapula during punching?
a. Serratus anterior
b. Rhomboids
c. Levator scapulae
d. Subscapularis
Problem 14
Which muscles act to propel food down the length of the pharynx to the esophagus?
Problem 15
Name and describe the action of muscles used to shake your head no; to nod yes.
Problem 16
a. Name two forearm muscles that are powerful extensors and abductors of the hand.
b. Name the sole forearm muscle that can flex the distal interphalangeal joints.
Problem 17
Name four criteria used in naming muscles, and provide an example (other than those used in the text) that illustrates each criterion.
Problem 18
Differentiate between the arrangement of elements (load, fulcrum, and effort) in first-, second-, and third-class levers.
Problem 19
a. Name the four muscle pairs that act in unison to compress the abdominal contents.
b. How does their arrangement (fiber direction) contribute to the strength of the abdominal wall?
c. Which of these muscles can effect lateral rotation of the spine?
d. Which can act alone to flex the spine?
Problem 20
List all six possible movements that can occur at the shoulder joint and name the prime mover(s) of each movement. Then name their antagonists.
Problem 21a
Name two muscles in each of the following compartments or regions:
a. thenar eminence (ball of thumb)
b. posterior compartment of forearm
c. anterior compartment of forearm—deep muscle group
d. anterior muscle group in the arm
e. muscles of mastication
Problem 21b
Name two muscles in each of the following compartments or regions:
f. Third muscle layer of the foot
g. Posterior compartment of leg
h. Medial compartment of thigh
i. Posterior compartment of thigh
Problem 22
When Mrs. O'Brien returned to her doctor for a follow-up visit after childbirth, she complained that she was incontinent (having problems controlling her urine flow) when she sneezed. The physician asked his nurse to give Mrs. O'Brien instructions on how to perform exercises to strengthen the muscles of the pelvic floor. To which muscles was he referring?
Problem 23
As Kendra's coach watched her sail over the high jump bar, he contracted his right orbicularis oculi muscle, raised his arm, and contracted his opponens pollicis. Was he pleased or displeased with her performance? How do you know?
Problem 24
Assume you have a 10-lb weight in your right hand. Explain why it is easier to flex the right elbow when your forearm is supinated than when it is pronated.
Problem 25
Mr. Ahmadi, an out-of-shape 45-year-old man, was advised by his physician to lose weight and to exercise on a regular basis. He followed his diet faithfully and began to jog daily. One day, while on his morning jog, he heard a snapping sound that was immediately followed by a severe pain in his right lower calf. When his leg was examined, a gap was seen between his swollen upper calf region and his heel, and he was unable to plantar flex that ankle. What do you think happened? Why was the upper part of his calf swollen?
Problem 26
What class of lever system do the following activities describe?
a. The soleus muscle plantar flexes the foot.
b. The triceps brachii is strained while doing pushups.
Ch. 10 The Muscular System
