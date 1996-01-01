10. Muscles
Muscle Naming
2:52 minutes
Problem 3
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match the muscle names in column B to the facial muscles described in column A. Column A ______ (1) squints the eyes ______ (2) raises the eyebrows ______ (3) smiling muscle ______ (4) puckers the lips ______ (5) pulls the scalp posteriorly Column B a. corrugator supercilii b. depressor anguli oris c. frontal belly of epicranius d. occipital belly of epicranius e. orbicularis oculi f. orbicularis oris g. zygomaticus
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
13
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice