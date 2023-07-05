Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology10. Muscular SystemMuscle Naming
Problem 19
Textbook Question

a. Name the four muscle pairs that act in unison to compress the abdominal contents. b. How does their arrangement (fiber direction) contribute to the strength of the abdominal wall? c. Which of these muscles can effect lateral rotation of the spine? d. Which can act alone to flex the spine?

