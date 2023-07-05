Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology10. Muscular SystemMuscle Naming
Problem 22
Textbook Question

When Mrs. O'Brien returned to her doctor for a follow-up visit after childbirth, she complained that she was incontinent (having problems controlling her urine flow) when she sneezed. The physician asked his nurse to give Mrs. O'Brien instructions on how to perform exercises to strengthen the muscles of the pelvic floor. To which muscles was he referring?

