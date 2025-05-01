Problem 3

Assume that an EPSP is being generated on the dendritic membrane. Which will occur?

a. Specific Na⁺ channels will open.

b. Specific K⁺ channels will open.

c. A single type of channel will open, permitting simultaneous flow of Na⁺ and K⁺.

d. Na⁺ channels will open first and then close as K⁺ channels open.