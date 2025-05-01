Problem 1
The lowest blood concentration of nitrogenous waste occurs in the
a. Hepatic vein
b. Inferior vena cava
c. Renal artery
d. Renal vein
Problem 2
The glomerular capillaries differ from other capillary networks in the body because they
a. Have a larger area of anastomosis
b. Are derived from and drain into arterioles
c. Are not made of endothelium
d. Are sites of filtrate formation
Problem 3
Damage to the renal medulla would interfere first with the functioning of the
a. Glomerular capsules
b. Distal convoluted tubules
c. Collecting ducts
d. Proximal convoluted tubules
Problem 4
Which is reabsorbed by the proximal convoluted tubule cells?
a. Na⁺
b. K⁺
c. Amino acids
d. All of the above
Problem 5
Glucose is not normally found in the urine because it
a. Does not pass through the walls of the glomerulus
b. Is kept in the blood by colloid osmotic pressure
c. Is reabsorbed by the tubule cells
d. Is removed by the body cells before the blood reaches the kidney
Problem 6
Filtration at the glomerulus is inversely related to
a. Water reabsorption
b. Capsular hydrostatic pressure
c. Arterial blood pressure
d. Acidity of the urine
Problem 7
Tubular reabsorption
a. Of glucose and many other substances is a Tm - limited active transport process
b. Of chloride is always linked to the passive transport of Na⁺
c. Is the movement of substances from the blood into the nephron
d. Of sodium occurs only in the proximal tubule
Problem 8
If a freshly voided urine sample contains excessive amounts of urochrome, it has
a. An ammonia-like odor
b. A pH below normal
c. A dark yellow color
d. A pH above normal
Problem 9
Which of the following is/are true about ADH?
a. It promotes obligatory water reabsorption
b. It is secreted in response to an increase in extracellular fluid osmolality
c. It causes insertion of aquaporins in the PCT
d. It promotes Na⁺ reabsorption
Problem 10
What is the importance of the perirenal fat capsule that surrounds the kidney?
Problem 11
Define micturition and describe the micturition reflex.
Problem 12
Describe the mechanisms that contribute to renal autoregulation.
Problem 13
Describe the mechanisms of extrinsic regulation of GFR, and their physiological role.
Problem 14
Describe what is involved in active and passive tubular reabsorption.
Problem 15
Explain how the peritubular capillaries are adapted for receiving reabsorbed substances.
Problem 16
Explain the process and purpose of tubular secretion.
Problem 17
How does urinary bladder anatomy support its storage function?
Problem 18
Trace the pathway a creatinine molecule takes from a glomerulus to the urethra. Name every microscopic or gross structure it passes through on its journey.
Problem 19
Explain the important differences between blood plasma and glomerular filtrate, and relate the differences to the structure of the filtration membrane.
Problem 20
How does aldosterone modify the chemical composition of urine?
Problem 21
Explain why the filtrate becomes hypotonic as it flows through the ascending limb of the nephron loop. Also explain why the filtrate at the bend of the nephron loop (and the interstitial fluid of the deep portions of the medulla) is hypertonic.
Problem 22
Mrs. Bigda, a 60-year-old woman, was brought to the hospital by the police after falling to the pavement. She is found to have alcoholic hepatitis. She is put on a salt- and protein-restricted diet and diuretics are prescribed to manage her ascites (accumulated fluid in the peritoneal cavity). How will diuretics reduce this excess fluid? Name and describe the mechanisms of action of three types of diuretics. Why is her diet salt-restricted?
Problem 23
While repairing a frayed utility wire, Kevin, an experienced lineman, slips and falls to the ground. Medical examination reveals a fracture of his lower spine and transection of the lumbar region of the spinal cord. How will Kevin's micturition be controlled from this point on? Will he ever again feel the need to void? Will there be dribbling of urine between voidings? Explain the reasoning behind all your responses.
Problem 24
Patty, aged 55, is awakened by excruciating pain that radiates from her right abdomen to the loin and groin regions on the same side. The pain is not continuous but recurs at intervals of 3 to 4 minutes. Diagnose her problem, and cite factors that might favor its occurrence.
Problem 25
Why are renal failure patients undergoing dialysis at risk for anemia and osteoporosis? What medications or supplements could you give them to prevent these problems?
Ch. 25 The Urinary System
Back