25. Urinary System
Kidney Anatomy
2:44 minutes
Problem 2a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The glomerular capillaries differ from other capillary networks in the body because they a. have a larger area of anastomosis, b. are derived from and drain into arterioles, c. are not made of endothelium, d. are sites of filtrate formation.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
14
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The Urinary System with a bite sized video explanation from Professor Dave ExplainsStart learning