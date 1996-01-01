25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
3:01 minutes
Problem 22
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mrs. Bigda, a 60-year-old woman, was brought to the hospital by the police after falling to the pavement. She is found to have alcoholic hepatitis. She is put on a salt- and protein-restricted diet and diuretics are prescribed to manage her ascites (accumulated fluid in the peritoneal cavity). How will diuretics reduce this excess fluid? Name and describe the mechanisms of action of three types of diuretics. Why is her diet salt-restricted?
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos