25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
2:15 minutes
Problem 9
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following is/are true about ADH? a. It promotes obligatory water reabsorption, b. it is secreted in response to an increase in extracellular fluid osmolality, c. it causes insertion of aquaporins in the PCT, d. it promotes Na⁺ reabsorption.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos