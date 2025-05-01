Problem 1
Which of the following reactions would liberate the most energy?
a. Complete oxidation of a molecule of sucrose to CO₂ and water
b. Conversion of a molecule of ADP to ATP
c. Respiration of a molecule of glucose to lactic acid
d. Conversion of a molecule of glucose to carbon dioxide and water
Problem 2
The formation of glucose from glycogen is:
a. gluconeogenesis
b. glycogenesis
c. glycogenolysis
d. glycolysis
Problem 3
The net gain of ATP from the complete metabolism (aerobic) of glucose is closest to:
a. 2
b. 30
c. 3
d. 4
Problem 4
Which of the following best defines cellular respiration?
a. Intake of carbon dioxide and output of oxygen by cells
b. Excretion of waste products
c. Inhalation of oxygen and exhalation of carbon dioxide
d. Oxidation of substances by which energy is released in usable form to the cells
Problem 5
What is formed during aerobic respiration when electrons are passed down the electron transport chain?
a. Oxygen
b. Water
c. Glucose
d. NADH + H⁺
Problem 6
Metabolic rate is relatively low in:
a. Youth
b. Physical exercise
c. Old age
d. Fever
Problem 7
In a temperate climate under ordinary conditions, the greatest loss of body heat occurs through:
a. Radiation
b. Conduction
c. Evaporation
d. None of the above
Problem 8
Which of the following is not a function of the liver?
a. Glycogenolysis and gluconeogenesis
b. Synthesis of cholesterol
c. Detoxification of alcohol and drugs
d. Synthesis of glucagon
e. Deamination of amino acids.
Problem 9
Amino acids are essential (and important) to the body for all the following except:
a. Production of some hormones
b. Production of antibodies
c. Formation of most structural materials
d. As a source of quick energy
Problem 10
Transamination is a chemical process by which:
a. Protein is synthesized
b. An amine group is transferred from an amino acid to a keto acid
c. An amine group is split from the amino acid
d. Amino acids are broken down for energy
Problem 11
Body temperature regulation is:
a. Influenced by temperature receptors in the skin
b. Influenced by the temperature of the blood perfusing the heat regulation centers of the brain
c. Subject to both neural and hormonal control
d. All of the above.
Problem 12
Which of the following yields the greatest caloric value per gram?
a. Fats
b. Proteins
c. Carbohydrates
d. All are equal in caloric value.
Problem 13
A person has been on a hunger strike for seven days. Compared to normal, he has:
a. Increased release of fatty acids from adipose tissue and ketosis
b. Elevated glucose concentration in the blood
c. Increased plasma insulin concentration
d. Increased glycogen synthase (enzyme) activity in the liver.
Problem 14
What is cellular respiration? What is the common role of FAD and NAD⁺ in cellular respiration?
Problem 15
Describe the site, major events, and outcomes of glycolysis.
Problem 16
Define glycogenesis, glycogenolysis, gluconeogenesis, and lipogenesis. What is (are) likely to be occurring:
a. Shortly after a carbohydrate-rich meal
b. Just before waking up in the morning?
Problem 17
What is the harmful result when excessive amounts of fats are burned for energy? Name two conditions that might lead to this result.
Problem 18
Distinguish between the role of HDLs and that of LDLs.
Problem 19
List some factors that influence plasma cholesterol levels. Also list the sources and fates of cholesterol in the body.
Problem 20
What is meant by 'body energy balance,' and what happens if the balance is not precise?
Problem 21
Calculate the number of ATP molecules that can be harvested during the complete oxidation of an 18-carbon fatty acid.
Problem 22
Make a flowchart that indicates the pivotal intermediates through which glucose can be converted to fat.
Problem 23
Explain the effect of the following on metabolic rate: thyroxine levels, eating, body surface area, muscular exercise, emotional stress, starvation.
Problem 24
Compare and contrast mechanisms of heat loss with mechanisms of heat promotion, and explain how these mechanisms determine body temperature.
Problem 25
While attempting to sail solo from Los Angeles to Tahiti, Seth encountered a storm that marooned him on an uninhabited island. He was able, using his ingenuity and a pocket knife, to obtain plenty of fish to eat, and roots were plentiful. However, the island was barren of fruits and soon his gums began to bleed and he started to develop several infections. Analyze his problem.
Problem 26
Gregor, a large, beefy man, came home from the doctor's office and complained to his wife that his blood tests 'were bad.' He told her that the doctor said he would have to give up some of his steaks and butter. He went on to mourn the fact that he would have to start eating more cottage cheese and olive oil instead. What kind of problem was revealed by his 'bad' blood tests? What do you think of his choice of food substitutes and why? What would you suggest?
Ch. 24 Nutrition, Metabolism, and Energy Balance
Back
All textbooksElaine N. Marieb, Katja Hoehn 7th EditionCh. 24 Nutrition, Metabolism, and Energy Balance