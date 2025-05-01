Problem 1
Identify the structures in the following horizontal section of the eye.
Problem 2
A reduction in sensitivity in the presence of a constant stimulus is
(a) Transduction
(b) Sensory coding
(c) Line labeling
(d) Adaptation
Problem 3
A blind spot occurs in the retina where
(a) The fovea centralis is located
(b) Ganglion cells synapse with bipolar cells
(c) The optic nerve attaches to the retina
(d) Rod cells are clustered to form the macula
(e) Amacrine cells are located
Problem 4
Sound waves are converted into mechanical movements by the
(a) Auditory ossicles
(b) Cochlea
(c) Oval window
(d) Round window
(e) Tympanic membrane
Problem 5
The basic receptors in the internal ear are the
(a) Utricles
(b) Saccules
(c) Hair cells
(d) Supporting cells
(e) Ampullae
Problem 6
The retina is also called
(a) The vascular layer
(b) The fibrous layer
(c) The inner layer
(d) All of these
Problem 7
At sunset, your visual system adapts to
(a) Fovea vision
(b) Rod-based vision
(c) Macular vision
(d) Cone-based vision
Problem 8
A better-than-average visual acuity rating is
(a) 20/20
(b) 20/30
(c) 15/20
(d) 20/15
Problem 9
The malleus, incus, and stapes are the tiny bones located in the
(a) External ear
(b) Middle ear
(c) Internal ear
(d) Membranous labyrinth
Problem 10
Identify the structures of the external, middle, and internal ear in the following figure.
<IMAGE>
Problem 11
Receptors in the saccule and utricle provide sensations of
(a) Angular acceleration
(b) Hearing
(c) Vibration
(d) Gravity and linear acceleration and deceleration
Problem 12
The spiral organ is located in the_______of the internal ear.
(a) utricle
(b) bony labyrinth
(c) vestibule
(d) cochlea
Problem 13
Auditory information about the frequency and intensity of stimulation is relayed to the CNS over the cochlear nerve, a division of cranial nerve
(a) IV
(b) VI
(c) VIII
(d) X
Problem 14
What are the four types of papillae on the human tongue?
Problem 15a
(a) What structures make up the fibrous layer of the eye?
Problem 15b
(b) What are the functions of the fibrous layer?
Problem 16
What structures make up the vascular layer of the eye?
Problem 17
What are the three auditory ossicles in the middle ear, and what are their functions?
Problem 18
Trace the olfactory pathway from the time an odor reaches the olfactory epithelium until nerve impulses reach their final destination in the brain.
Problem 19
Why are olfactory sensations long lasting and an important part of our memories and emotions?
Problem 20
What is the usual result if a sebaceous gland of an eyelash or a tarsal gland becomes infected?
Problem 21
Displacement of stereocilia toward the kinocilium of a hair cell
(a) Produces a depolarization of the membrane
(b) Produces a hyperpolarization of the membrane
(c) Decreases the membrane permeability to sodium ions
(d) Increases the membrane permeability to potassium ions
(e) Does not affect the membrane potential of the cell
Problem 22
Damage to the ampullary cupula of the lateral semicircular duct would interfere with the perception of
(a) The direction of gravitational pull
(b) Linear acceleration
(c) Horizontal rotation of the head
(d) Vertical rotation of the head
(e) Angular rotation of the head
Problem 23
When viewing an object close to you, your lens should be more_______.
(a) rounded
(b) flattened
(c) concave
(d) lateral
(e) medial
Problem 24
You are at a park watching some deer 35 feet away from you. A friend taps you on the shoulder to ask a question. As you turn to look at your friend, who is standing just 2 feet away, what changes would your eyes undergo?
Problem 25
Your friend Shelly suffers from myopia (nearsightedness). You remember from your physics class that concave lenses cause light waves to spread or diverge and that convex lenses cause light waves to converge. What type of corrective lenses would you suggest to your friend?
(a) Concave lenses
(b) Convex lenses
Problem 26
Tom has surgery to remove polyps (growths) from his sinuses. After he heals from the surgery, he notices that his sense of smell is not as keen as it was before the surgery. Can you suggest a reason for this?
Problem 27
For a few seconds after you ride the express elevator from the 20th floor to the ground floor, you still feel as if you are descending, even though you have come to a stop. Why?
Problem 28
Juan tells his physician that he has been feeling dizzy, especially when he closes his eyes. He is asked to stand with his feet together and arms extended forward. As long as he keeps his eyes open, he exhibits very little movement. But when he closes his eyes, his body begins to sway a great deal, and his arms tend to drift together toward the left side of his body. Why does this occur?
Ch. 17 The Special Senses
