15. Special Senses
ANS Disorders
Problem 2
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A reduction in sensitivity in the presence of a constant stimulus is (a) transduction, (b) sensory coding, (c) line labeling, (d) adaptation.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
10
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Hypertension Nursing NCLEX Review with a bite sized video explanation from RegisteredNurseRNStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice