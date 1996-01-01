15. Special Senses
Ear - Hearing
Problem 4
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Sound waves are converted into mechanical movements by the (a) auditory ossicles, (b) cochlea, (c) oval window, (d) round window, (e) tympanic membrane.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anatomy - Ear Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Armando HasudunganStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos