15. Special Senses
Ear - Hearing
Problem 21b
Displacement of stereocilia toward the kinocilium of a hair cell (a) produces a depolarization of the membrane, (b) produces a hyperpolarization of the membrane, (c) decreases the membrane permeability to sodium ions, (d) increases the membrane permeability to potassium ions, (e) does not affect the membrane potential of the cell.
