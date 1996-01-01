15. Special Senses
Ear - Equilibrium
Problem 28
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Juan tells his physician that he has been feeling dizzy, especially when he closes his eyes. He is asked to stand with his feet together and arms extended forward. As long as he keeps his eyes open, he exhibits very little movement. But when he closes his eyes, his body begins to sway a great deal, and his arms tend to drift together toward the left side of his body. Why does this occur?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Neuroscience: Vestibular System with a bite sized video explanation from Neuroscientifically ChallengedStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 2 videos