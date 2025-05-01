Problem 1
Identify the structures of the kidney in the following diagram.
<IMAGE>
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
f. ___
g. ___
h. ___
i. ___
j. ___
k. ___
l. ___
m. ___
Problem 3
The process of urine formation involves all of the following, except
(a) Filtration of plasma
(b) Reabsorption of water
(c) Reabsorption of certain solutes
(d) Secretion of wastes
(e) Secretion of excess lipoprotein and glucose molecules
Problem 4
The glomerular filtration rate is regulated by all of the following, except
(a) Autoregulation
(b) Sympathetic neural control
(c) Cardiac output
(d) Angiotensin II
(e) The hormone ADH
Problem 5
The distal convoluted tubule is an important site for
(a) Active secretion of ions
(b) Active secretion of acids and other materials
(c) Selective reabsorption of sodium ions from the tubular fluid
(d) All of these
Problem 6
Changing the luminal diameters of the afferent and efferent arterioles to alter the GFR can be an example of
(a) Hormonal regulation
(b) Autonomic regulation
(c) Autoregulation
(d) All of these
Problem 7
What are the primary functions of the urinary system?
Problem 9
Trace the pathway of the protein-free filtrate from where it is produced in the renal corpuscle until it drains into the renal pelvis in the form of urine. (Use arrows to indicate the direction of flow.)
Problem 11
What is the function of the juxtaglomerular complex?
Problem 12
Trace the path of a drop of blood from its entry into the renal artery until its exit at a renal vein.
Problem 13
Name and define the three distinct processes involved in the production of urine.
Problem 14
What are the primary effects of angiotensin II on kidney function and regulation?
Problem 15
Which structures of the urinary system are responsible for the transport, storage, and elimination of urine?
Problem 16
When the renal threshold for a substance exceeds its tubular maximum:
(a) More of the substance will be filtered
(b) More of the substance will be reabsorbed
(c) More of the substance will be secreted
(d) The amount of the substance that exceeds the tubular maximum will be found in the urine
(e) Both a and d occur
Problem 18
Sodium reabsorption in the DCT and in the cortical portion of the collecting system is accelerated by the secretion of
(a) ADH
(b) Renin
(c) Aldosterone
(d) Erythropoietin
Problem 19
When ADH levels rise,
(a) The amount of water reabsorbed increases.
(b) The DCT becomes impermeable to water.
(c) The amount of water reabsorbed decreases.
(d) Sodium ions are exchanged for potassium ions.
Problem 20
The control of blood pH by the kidneys during acidosis involves
(a) The secretion of hydrogen ions and reabsorption of bicarbonate ions from the tubular fluid
(b) A decrease in the amount of water reabsorbed
(c) Hydrogen ion reabsorption and bicarbonate ion loss
(d) Potassium ion secretion
Problem 21
How are proteins excluded from filtrate? Why is this important?
Problem 22
What interacting controls stabilize the glomerular filtration rate (GFR)?
Problem 23
What primary changes occur in the composition and concentration of filtrate as a result of activity in the proximal convoluted tubule?
Problem 24
Describe two functions of countercurrent multiplication in the kidney.
Problem 25
Describe the urine voiding reflex.
Problem 26
In a normal kidney, which of the following conditions would cause an increase in the glomerular filtration rate (GFR)?
(a) Constriction of the afferent arteriole
(b) A decrease in the pressure of the glomerulus
(c) An increase in the capsular hydrostatic pressure
(d) A decrease in the concentration of plasma proteins in the blood
(e) A decrease in the net glomerular filtration process
Problem 27
In response to excess water in the body,
(a) Antidiuretic hormone is secreted by the anterior lobe of the pituitary gland.
(b) The active transport mechanisms in the ascending thick limb of the nephron loop cease functioning.
(c) The permeability of the distal convoluted tubules and collecting ducts to water is decreased.
(d) The permeability of the ascending limb of the nephron loop is increased.
(e) The glomerular filtration rate is reduced.
Problem 28
Sylvia is suffering from severe edema in her arms and legs. Her physician prescribes a diuretic (a substance that increases the volume of urine produced). Why might this help alleviate Sylvia’s problem?
Problem 29
David’s grandfather suffers from hypertension. His doctor tells him that part of his problem stems from renal arteriosclerosis. Why would this cause hypertension?
Problem 30
Mannitol is a sugar that is filtered, but not reabsorbed, by the kidneys. What effect would drinking a solution of mannitol have on the volume of urine produced?
Problem 31
The drug Diamox is sometimes used to treat mountain sickness. Diamox inhibits the action of carbonic anhydrase in the proximal convoluted tubule. Polyuria (excessive urine production resulting in frequent urination) is a side effect associated with the medication. Why does polyuria occur?
