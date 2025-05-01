Problem 5

Calcium homeostasis primarily reflects:

(a) A balance between absorption in the gut and excretion by the kidneys

(b) Careful regulation of the blood calcium level by the kidneys

(c) An interplay between parathyroid hormone and aldosterone,

(d) An interplay among reserves in the bones, the rate of absorption, and the rate of excretion

(e) Hormonal control of calcium reserves in the bones