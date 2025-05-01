Problem 1
The enzymatic breakdown of large molecules into their basic building blocks is called
(a) Absorption
(b) Secretion
(c) Mechanical processing
(d) Chemical digestion
Problem 2
The outer layer of the digestive tract is known as the
(a) Serosa
(b) Mucosa
(c) Submucosa
(d) Muscularis
Problem 3
Double sheets of peritoneum that provide support and stability for the organs of the peritoneal cavity are the
(a) Mediastina
(b) Mucous membranes
(c) Omenta
(d) Mesenteries
Problem 4
A branch of the hepatic portal vein, hepatic artery proper, and branch of the bile duct form\(a) A liver lobule
(b) The sinusoids
(c) A portal triad
(d) The hepatic duct
(e) The pancreatic duct
Problem 5
Label the digestive system structures in the following figure.
<IMAGE>
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
f. ___
g. ___
h. ___
i. ___
j. ___
k.___
Problem 6
Label the four layers of the digestive tract in the following figure.
<IMAGE>
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
Problem 7
Most of the digestive tract is lined by_____epithelium.
(a) pseudostratified ciliated columnar
(b) cuboidal
(c) stratified squamous
(d) simple
(e) simple columnar
Problem 8
Regional movements that occur in the small intestine and function to churn and fragment the digestive material are called:
(a) Segmentation
(b) Pendular movements
(c) Peristalsis
(d) Mass movements
(e) Mastication
Problem 9
Bile release from the gallbladder into the duodenum occurs only under the stimulation of
(a) Cholecystokinin
(b) Secretin
(c) Gastrin
(d) Enteropeptidase
Problem 10
Label the three segments of the small intestine in the following figure.
<IMAGE>
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
Problem 11
The major function(s) of the large intestine is (are)
(a) Reabsorption of water and compaction of feces
(b) Absorption of vitamins liberated by bacterial action
(c) Storage of fecal material prior to defecation
(d) All of these
Problem 12
Vitamins generated by bacteria in the colon are
(a) Vitamins A, D, and E
(b) B complex vitamins and vitamin C
(c) Vitamin K, biotin, and pantothenic acid
(d) Niacin, thiamine, and riboflavin
Problem 13
The final enzymatic steps in the digestive process are accomplished by
(a) Brush border enzymes of the intestinal microvilli
(b) Enzymes secreted by the stomach
(c) Enzymes secreted by the pancreas
(d) The action of bile from the gallbladder
Problem 14
What are the six main processes of the digestive system?
Problem 15
Name and describe the layers of the digestive tract, proceeding from the innermost layer nearest the lumen to the outermost layer.
Problem 16
What three basic mechanisms regulate the activities of the digestive tract?
Problem 17
What are the three phases of swallowing, and how are they controlled?
Problem 18
What are the primary digestive functions of the pancreas, liver, and gallbladder?
Problem 19
Which hormones produced by duodenal enteroendocrine cells effectively coordinate digestive functions?
Problem 20
What are the three primary functions of the large intestine?
Problem 21
What two positive feedback loops are involved in the defecation reflex?
Problem 22
During defecation,
(a) Stretch receptors in the rectal wall initiate a series of peristaltic contractions in the colon and rectum.
(b) Stretch receptors in the rectal wall activate parasympathetic centers in the sacral region of the spinal cord.
(c) The internal anal sphincter relaxes while the external anal sphincter contracts.
(d) All of these occur.
(e) Only a and b occur.
Problem 23
Increased parasympathetic stimulation of the intestine would result in
(a) Decreased motility
(b) Decreased secretion
(c) Decreased sensitivity of local reflexes
(d) Decreased segmentation
(e) None of these
Problem 24
A drop in pH below 4.5 in the duodenum stimulates the secretion of
(a) Secretin
(b) Cholecystokinin
(c) Gastrin
(d) All of these
Problem 25
Through which layers of a molar would an oral surgeon drill to perform a root canal (removal of the alveolar nerve in a severely damaged tooth)?
Problem 26
How is the stomach protected from digestion?
Problem 27
How does each of the three phases of gastric secretion promote and facilitate gastric control?
Problem 28
Nutritionists have found that after a heavy meal, the pH of blood increases slightly, especially in the veins that carry blood away from the stomach. What causes this increase in blood pH?
Problem 29
Some people with gallstones develop pancreatitis. How could this occur?
Problem 30
Harry is suffering from an obstruction in his colon. He notices that when he urinates, the color of his urine is much darker than normal, and he wonders if there is any relationship between the color of his urine and his intestinal obstruction. What would you tell him?
