Problem 22

During defecation,

(a) Stretch receptors in the rectal wall initiate a series of peristaltic contractions in the colon and rectum.

(b) Stretch receptors in the rectal wall activate parasympathetic centers in the sacral region of the spinal cord.

(c) The internal anal sphincter relaxes while the external anal sphincter contracts.

(d) All of these occur.

(e) Only a and b occur.