Problem 1
The preganglionic and ganglionic neurons are missing from the diagram below showing the distribution of sympathetic innervation. Indicate their distribution using red for the preganglionic neurons and black for the ganglionic neurons.
<IMAGE>
Problem 2
The autonomic division of the nervous system directs
(a) Voluntary motor activity
(b) Conscious control of skeletal muscles
(c) Unconscious control of skeletal muscles
(d) Processes that maintain homeostasis
(e) Sensory input from the skin
Problem 3
The division of the ANS that prepares the body for activity and stress is the_____division.
(a) sympathetic
(b) parasympathetic
(c) craniosacral
(d) intramural
(e) somatomotor
Problem 4
Effects produced by the parasympathetic branch of the ANS include
(a) Dilation of the pupils
(b) Increased secretion by digestive glands
(c) Dilation of respiratory passages
(d) Increased heart rate
(e) Increased breakdown of glycogen by the liver
Problem 5
A progressive disorder characterized by the loss of higher-order cerebral functions is
(a) Parkinson's disease
(b) Parasomnia
(c) Huntington's disease
(d) Alzheimer's disease
Problem 6
Starting in the spinal cord, trace an action potential through the sympathetic division of the ANS until it reaches a target organ in the abdominopelvic region.
Problem 7
Which four ganglia serve as origins for postganglionic fibers involved in control of visceral structures in the head?
Problem 8
What are the components of a visceral reflex arc?
Problem 9
What cellular mechanisms identified in animal studies are thought to be involved in memory formation and storage?
Problem 10
What physiological activities distinguish non-REM sleep from REM sleep?
Problem 11
What anatomical and functional changes in the brain are linked to alterations that occur with aging?
Problem 12
All preganglionic autonomic fibers release______at their axon terminals, and the effects are always_____ .
(a) norepinephrine, inhibitory
(b) norepinephrine, excitatory
(c) acetylcholine, excitatory
(d) acetylcholine, inhibitory
Problem 13
The neurotransmitter at all synapses and neuromuscular or neuroglandular junctions in the parasympathetic division of the ANS is
(a) Epinephrine
(b) Norepinephrine
(c) Cyclic-AMP
(d) Acetylcholine
Problem 14
How does the emergence of sympathetic fibers from the spinal cord differ from the emergence of parasympathetic fibers?
Problem 15
Which three collateral ganglia serve as origins for ganglionic neurons that innervate organs or tissues in the abdominopelvic region?
Problem 16
What two distinctive results are produced by the stimulation of sympathetic ganglionic neurons?
Problem 17
Which four pairs of cranial nerves are associated with the cranial segment of the parasympathetic division of the ANS?
Problem 18
Which six plexuses in the thoracic and abdominopelvic cavities innervate visceral organs, and what are the effects of sympathetic versus parasympathetic stimulation?
Problem 20
Dual innervation refers to situations in which
(a) Vital organs receive instructions from both sympathetic and parasympathetic fibers.
(b) The atria and ventricles of the heart receive autonomic stimulation from the same nerves.
(c) Sympathetic and parasympathetic fibers have similar effects.
(d) All of these are correct.
Problem 21
Damage to the hippocampus, a component of the limbic system, leads to
(a) A loss of emotion due to forgetfulness
(b) A loss of consciousness
(c) A loss of long-term memory
(d) An immediate loss of short-term memory
Problem 22
Why does sympathetic function remain intact even when the anterior roots of the cervical spinal nerves are damaged?
Problem 23
During sympathetic stimulation, a person may begin to feel 'on edge'; this is the result of
(a) Increased energy metabolism by muscle tissue
(b) Increased cardiovascular activity
(c) Stimulation of the reticular activating system
(d) Temporary insensitivity to painful stimuli
(e) Decreased levels of epinephrine in the blood
Problem 24
Under which of the following circumstances would the diameter of peripheral blood vessels be greatest?
(a) Increased sympathetic stimulation
(b) Decreased sympathetic stimulation
(c) Increased parasympathetic stimulation
(d) Decreased parasympathetic stimulation
(e) Both increased parasympathetic and sympathetic stimulation
Problem 25
A possible side effect of a drug used to open the airways of someone suffering from an asthma attack is
(a) Decreased activity of the digestive system
(b) Diarrhea
(c) Profuse urination
(d) Increased blood pressure
(e) Decreased heart rate
Problem 26
You are home alone at night when you hear what sounds like breaking glass. What physiological effects would this experience probably produce, and what would be their cause?
Problem 27
Why is autonomic tone a significant part of ANS function?
Problem 28
Nicotine stimulates cholinergic receptors of the ANS. Based on this information, how would cigarette smoking affect the cardiovascular system?
Problem 29
The condition known as shock is characterized in part by a decreased return of venous blood to the heart. How could an upsetting situation, such as the sight of a tragic accident or very bad news, produce some temporary symptoms of shock?
Problem 30
Phil is stung on his cheek by a wasp. Because Phil is allergic to wasp venom, his throat begins to swell and his respiratory passages constrict. Would acetylcholine or epinephrine be more helpful in relieving his condition? Why?
Problem 31
While studying the activity of smooth muscle in blood vessels, Shelly discovers that, when applied to a muscle plasma membrane, a molecule chemically similar to a neurotransmitter triggers an increase in intracellular calcium ions. Which neurotransmitter is the molecule mimicking, and to which receptors is it binding?
Ch. 16 The Autonomic Nervous System and Higher-Order Functions
Back
All textbooksFrederic H. Martini, Judi L. Nath, Edwin F. Bartholomew 12th EditionCh. 16 The Autonomic Nervous System and Higher-Order Functions