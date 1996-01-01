16. Endocrine System
Endocrine Organs
While studying the activity of smooth muscle in blood vessels, Shelly discovers that, when applied to a muscle plasma membrane, a molecule chemically similar to a neurotransmitter triggers an increase in intracellular calcium ions. Which neurotransmitter is the molecule mimicking, and to which receptors is it binding?
