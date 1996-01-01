14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Divisions
Problem 24
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Under which of the following circumstances would the diameter of peripheral blood vessels be greatest? (a) increased sympathetic stimulation, (b) decreased sympathetic stimulation, (c) increased parasympathetic stimulation, (d) decreased parasympathetic stimulation, (e) both increased parasympathetic and sympathetic stimulation.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The Autonomic Nervous System: Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions with a bite sized video explanation from Professor Dave ExplainsStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice