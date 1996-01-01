16. Endocrine System
Endocrine Organs
Problem 30
Phil is stung on his cheek by a wasp. Because Phil is allergic to wasp venom, his throat begins to swell and his respiratory passages constrict. Would acetylcholine or epinephrine be more helpful in relieving his condition? Why?
