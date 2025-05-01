Problem 2
A reduction in sensitivity in the presence of a constant stimulus is
(a) Transduction
(b) Sensory coding
(c) Line labeling
(d) Adaptation
Problem 4
Sound waves are converted into mechanical movements by the
(a) Auditory ossicles
(b) Cochlea
(c) Oval window
(d) Round window
(e) Tympanic membrane
Problem 5
The basic receptors in the internal ear are the
(a) Utricles
(b) Saccules
(c) Hair cells
(d) Supporting cells
(e) Ampullae
Problem 9
The malleus, incus, and stapes are the tiny bones located in the
(a) External ear
(b) Middle ear
(c) Internal ear
(d) Membranous labyrinth
Problem 10
Identify the structures of the external, middle, and internal ear in the following figure.
<IMAGE>
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
f. ___
g. ___
h. ___
i. ___
Problem 11
Receptors in the saccule and utricle provide sensations of
(a) Angular acceleration
(b) Hearing
(c) Vibration
(d) Gravity and linear acceleration and deceleration
Problem 12
The spiral organ is located in the_______of the internal ear.
(a) utricle
(b) bony labyrinth
(c) vestibule
(d) cochlea
Problem 13
Auditory information about the frequency and intensity of stimulation is relayed to the CNS over the cochlear nerve, a division of cranial nerve
(a) IV
(b) VI
(c) VIII
(d) X
Problem 14
What are the four types of papillae on the human tongue?
Problem 17
What are the three auditory ossicles in the middle ear, and what are their functions?
Problem 21
Displacement of stereocilia toward the kinocilium of a hair cell
(a) Produces a depolarization of the membrane
(b) Produces a hyperpolarization of the membrane
(c) Decreases the membrane permeability to sodium ions
(d) Increases the membrane permeability to potassium ions
(e) Does not affect the membrane potential of the cell
Problem 22
Damage to the ampullary cupula of the lateral semicircular duct would interfere with the perception of
(a) The direction of gravitational pull
(b) Linear acceleration
(c) Horizontal rotation of the head
(d) Vertical rotation of the head
(e) Angular rotation of the head
Problem 24
You are at a park watching some deer 35 feet away from you. A friend taps you on the shoulder to ask a question. As you turn to look at your friend, who is standing just 2 feet away, what changes would your eyes undergo?
Problem 25
Your friend Shelly suffers from myopia (nearsightedness). You remember from your physics class that concave lenses cause light waves to spread or diverge and that convex lenses cause light waves to converge. What type of corrective lenses would you suggest to your friend?
(a) Concave lenses
(b) Convex lenses
Problem 28
Juan tells his physician that he has been feeling dizzy, especially when he closes his eyes. He is asked to stand with his feet together and arms extended forward. As long as he keeps his eyes open, he exhibits very little movement. But when he closes his eyes, his body begins to sway a great deal, and his arms tend to drift together toward the left side of his body. Why does this occur?
