Problem 2
The outer layer of the digestive tract is known as the
(a) Serosa
(b) Mucosa
(c) Submucosa
(d) Muscularis
Problem 3
Double sheets of peritoneum that provide support and stability for the organs of the peritoneal cavity are the
(a) Mediastina
(b) Mucous membranes
(c) Omenta
(d) Mesenteries
Problem 4
A branch of the hepatic portal vein, hepatic artery proper, and branch of the bile duct form\(a) A liver lobule
(b) The sinusoids
(c) A portal triad
(d) The hepatic duct
(e) The pancreatic duct
Problem 5
Label the digestive system structures in the following figure.
<IMAGE>
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
f. ___
g. ___
h. ___
i. ___
j. ___
k.___
Problem 6
Label the four layers of the digestive tract in the following figure.
<IMAGE>
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
Problem 7
Most of the digestive tract is lined by_____epithelium.
(a) pseudostratified ciliated columnar
(b) cuboidal
(c) stratified squamous
(d) simple
(e) simple columnar
Problem 8
Regional movements that occur in the small intestine and function to churn and fragment the digestive material are called:
(a) Segmentation
(b) Pendular movements
(c) Peristalsis
(d) Mass movements
(e) Mastication
Problem 9
Bile release from the gallbladder into the duodenum occurs only under the stimulation of
(a) Cholecystokinin
(b) Secretin
(c) Gastrin
(d) Enteropeptidase
Problem 10
Label the three segments of the small intestine in the following figure.
<IMAGE>
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
Problem 14
What are the six main processes of the digestive system?
Problem 15
Name and describe the layers of the digestive tract, proceeding from the innermost layer nearest the lumen to the outermost layer.
Problem 16
What three basic mechanisms regulate the activities of the digestive tract?
Problem 23
Increased parasympathetic stimulation of the intestine would result in
(a) Decreased motility
(b) Decreased secretion
(c) Decreased sensitivity of local reflexes
(d) Decreased segmentation
(e) None of these
Problem 24
A drop in pH below 4.5 in the duodenum stimulates the secretion of
(a) Secretin
(b) Cholecystokinin
(c) Gastrin
(d) All of these
Problem 27
How does each of the three phases of gastric secretion promote and facilitate gastric control?
Problem 28
Nutritionists have found that after a heavy meal, the pH of blood increases slightly, especially in the veins that carry blood away from the stomach. What causes this increase in blood pH?
Problem 29
Some people with gallstones develop pancreatitis. How could this occur?
Problem 32
Recently, more people have turned to surgery to help them lose weight. One form of weight control surgery involves stapling a portion of the stomach shut, creating a smaller volume. How would such a surgery result in weight loss?
