23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Liver and Pancreas
Problem 4b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A branch of the hepatic portal vein, hepatic artery proper, and branch of the bile duct form (a) a liver lobule, (b) the sinusoids, (c) a portal triad, (d) the hepatic duct, (e) the pancreatic duct.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Histology of Liver with a bite sized video explanation from VinformaxStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice