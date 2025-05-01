Problem 2
The ovaries are responsible for
(a) The production of female gametes
(b) The secretion of female sex hormones
(c) The secretion of inhibin
(d) All of these
Problem 5
The main hormone of the postovulatory phase is
(a) Progesterone
(b) Estradiol
(c) Estrogen
(d) Luteinizing hormone
Problem 6
Which accessory structures contribute to the composition of semen? What are the functions of each structure?
Problem 8
Identify the three regions of the male urethra.
Problem 11
Describe the histology of the uterine wall.
Problem 12
What is the role of the clitoris in the female reproductive system?
Problem 13
Trace the path of milk flow from its site of production to outside the female.
Problem 14
Identify the main structures of the male reproductive system in the diagram on the right.
<IMAGE>
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
f. ___
g. ___
h. ___
i. ___
j. ___
k. ___
l. ___
Problem 18
Describe the erectile tissues of the penis. How does erection occur?
Problem 19
Describe each of the three phases of a typical 28-day uterine cycle.
Problem 20
Describe the hormonal events associated with the ovarian cycle.
Problem 22
Summarize the events that occur in sexual arousal and orgasm. Do these processes differ in males and females?
Ch. 28 The Reproductive System
Back
All textbooksFrederic H. Martini, Judi L. Nath, Edwin F. Bartholomew 12th EditionCh. 28 The Reproductive System