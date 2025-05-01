Problem 1
The chorionic villi
(a) Form the umbilical cord
(b) Form the umbilical vein
(c) Form the umbilical arteries
(d) Increase the surface area available for exchange between the placenta and maternal blood
(e) Form the portion of the placenta called the capsular decidua
Problem 2
Identify the two extra-embryonic membranes and the three different regions of the endometrium at week 10 of development in the following diagram.
<IMAGE>
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
Problem 4
Recessive X-linked traits
(a) Are passed from fathers to their sons
(b) Are more likely to be expressed in males
(c) Always affect some aspect of the reproductive system
(d) Are never expressed in females
(e) Cannot be passed from mothers to daughters
Problem 5
The stage of development that follows cleavage is the
(a) Blastocyst
(b) Morula
(c) Trophoblast
(d) Blastocoele
Problem 6
The pre-embryo develops into a multicellular complex known as a
(a) Blastocyst
(b) Trophoblast
(c) Lacuna
(d) Blastomere
Problem 7
The structure(s) that allow(s) active and passive exchange between the fetal and maternal bloodstreams is/are the
(a) Yolk stalk
(b) Chorionic villi
(c) Umbilical veins
(d) Umbilical arteries
Problem 8
If an allele must be present on both the maternal and paternal chromosomes to affect the phenotype, the allele is said to be
(a) Dominant
(b) Recessive
(c) Complementary
(d) Heterozygous
Problem 10a
What are the four extra-embryonic membranes?
Problem 12
List the factors involved in initiating labor contractions.
Problem 14
What hormonal events are responsible for puberty? Which life stage does puberty initiate?
Problem 15
A normally pigmented woman whose father was an albino marries a normally pigmented man whose mother was an albino. What is the probability that they would have an albino child?
(a) 50 percent
(b) 25 percent
(c) 12.5 percent
(d) 6.25 percent
(e) 100 percent
Problem 17
Problems involving the formation of the chorion would affect
(a) The embryo’s ability to produce blood cells
(b) The formation of limbs
(c) The embryo’s ability to derive nutrition from the mother
(d) Lung formation
(e) The urinary system
Problem 18
After implantation, how does the developing embryo obtain nutrients? What structures and processes are involved?
Problem 19
Name the primary placental hormones and their functions.
Problem 23b
Distinguish between the following paired terms:
(b) heterozygous and homozygous,
Problem 24a
Indicate the type of inheritance involved in each of the following situations.
(a) Children who exhibit the trait have at least one parent who also exhibits it.
Problem 25
Hemophilia A, a condition in which blood does not clot properly, is a recessive trait located on the X chromosome (Xʰ). Suppose that a woman who is heterozygous for this trait (XXʰ) has children with a normal male (XY). What is the probability that the couple will have daughters with hemophilia? What is the probability that the couple will have sons with hemophilia?
