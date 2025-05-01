Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
From the choices, select the fraction equivalent to the given fraction. (B)
A
B
C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding that two fractions are equivalent if they represent the same value when simplified or scaled. This means their cross products are equal or one fraction can be obtained by multiplying or dividing the numerator and denominator of the other by the same number.
Take the given fraction \(\frac{11}{4}\) and check if the other fractions can be simplified or scaled to match it. For example, to check if \(\frac{33}{12}\) is equivalent, see if multiplying numerator and denominator of \(\frac{11}{4}\) by the same number gives \(\frac{33}{12}\).
Multiply numerator and denominator of \(\frac{11}{4}\) by 3: \$11 \times 3 = 33\( and \)4 \times 3 = 12\(, which results in \)\frac{33}{12}\(. This shows \)\frac{33}{12}\( is equivalent to \)\frac{11}{4}$.
For other fractions like \(\frac{55}{15}\) or \(\frac{66}{18}\), try simplifying them by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor (GCD) to see if they reduce to \(\frac{11}{4}\).
Confirm equivalence by either cross-multiplying or simplifying both fractions to their lowest terms and comparing. If they match, the fractions are equivalent.
