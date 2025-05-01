Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
From the choices, select the fraction equivalent to the given fraction. (A)
A
B
C
1
Start with the given fraction \(\frac{3}{5}\) and understand that equivalent fractions represent the same value but have different numerators and denominators.
To find an equivalent fraction, multiply both the numerator and the denominator of \(\frac{3}{5}\) by the same nonzero number. For example, multiply numerator and denominator by 3 to get \(\frac{3 \times 3}{5 \times 3} = \frac{9}{15}\).
Check each choice by simplifying or comparing to \(\frac{3}{5}\). For instance, simplify \(\frac{9}{15}\) by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor (GCD) to see if it reduces back to \(\frac{3}{5}\).
For \(\frac{6}{20}\), simplify by dividing numerator and denominator by their GCD and see if it equals \(\frac{3}{5}\). If not, it is not equivalent.
For \(\frac{15}{5}\), simplify by dividing numerator and denominator by their GCD and compare to \(\frac{3}{5}\). Since \(\frac{15}{5}\) simplifies to 3, it is not equivalent to \(\frac{3}{5}\).
