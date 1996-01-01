Most mice living on the mainland of Florida are brown, but the mice that live on the sand dunes of the barrier islands have white fur. The differences in color are heritable, determined by genes such as MC1R. It is intuitive that the light color of beach-dwelling mice is an adaptation for blending into their environment—and thus evading predators.
What is an evolutionary adaptation?
a. a trait that improves the fitness of its bearer, compared with individuals without the trait
b. a trait that changes in response to environmental influences within the individual’s lifetime
c. the ability of an individual to adjust to its environment
d. a trait that an individual wants so that it can survive
