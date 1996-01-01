The figure below illustrates the results they observed as the chromosomes moved toward the opposite poles of the cell.
Describe these results. What would you conclude about where the microtubules depolymerize from comparing the length of the microtubules on either side of the mark? How could the experimenters determine whether this is the mechanism of chromosome movement in all cells?
