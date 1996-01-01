Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology7. Energy and MetabolismATP
In Figure 8.10, the energetic coupling of substrate phosphorylation and an endergonic reaction are shown. If the hydrolysis of ATP releases 7.3 kcal of free energy, use the graph in this figure to estimate what you would expect the ∆G values to be for the uncoupled reaction and the two steps in the coupled reaction.

