General Biology
Which of the following pairs correctly illustrates homology and analogy?
A study finds that humans share 98% of their DNA sequence with chimpanzees. What conclusion can be drawn about their evolutionary relationship?
Why is the transition from terrestrial to aquatic life in whales significant for testing hypotheses about evolutionary change?
How does the biological concept of 'fitness' differ from the everyday use of the term?
In what way does natural selection cause evolution at the population level?