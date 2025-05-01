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21. Evolution - Part 2 of 2!
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21. Evolution - Part 2 of 2!
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21. Evolution / Misconceptions About Evolution / Problem 5
Problem 5
In what way does natural selection cause evolution at the population level?
A
It changes the genetic makeup of individual organisms during their lifetime.
B
It immediately transforms all individuals in a population to better suit the environment.
C
It alters allele frequencies within a population over successive generations.
D
It only affects isolated populations, not those with genetic diversity.
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