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21. Evolution - Part 2 of 2!
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21. Evolution - Part 2 of 2!
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21. Evolution / Evidence of Evolution / Problem 2
Problem 2
A study finds that humans share 98% of their DNA sequence with chimpanzees. What conclusion can be drawn about their evolutionary relationship?
A
Chimpanzees evolved from humans.
B
Humans and chimpanzees do not share any common ancestry.
C
Humans and chimpanzees likely share a recent common ancestor.
D
Humans evolved independently from chimpanzees.
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