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21. Evolution - Part 2 of 2!
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21. Evolution - Part 2 of 2!
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21. Evolution / Misconceptions About Evolution / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does the biological concept of 'fitness' differ from the everyday use of the term?
A
Everyday fitness is about evolutionary success, while biological fitness is about daily survival.
B
In biology, fitness is about mental acuity, not physical attributes.
C
In biology, fitness refers to an organism's ability to survive and reproduce, while everyday fitness refers to physical strength and endurance.
D
Biological fitness and everyday fitness both refer to an organism's health and wellbeing.
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