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21. Evolution - Part 2 of 2!
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21. Evolution - Part 2 of 2!
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21. Evolution / Evidence of Evolution / Problem 3
Problem 3
Why is the transition from terrestrial to aquatic life in whales significant for testing hypotheses about evolutionary change?
A
It shows that whales have always existed in aquatic environments without terrestrial ancestors.
B
It indicates that all species remain unchanged throughout history.
C
It provides concrete evidence of adaptation and evolutionary transition over time.
D
It suggests that evolutionary change is not possible in mammals.
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