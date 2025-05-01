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21. Evolution - Part 2 of 2!
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21. Evolution - Part 2 of 2!
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21. Evolution / Evidence of Evolution / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following pairs correctly illustrates homology and analogy?
A
Homology: human arm and insect leg; Analogy: bat wing and whale flipper.
B
Homology: bird wing and insect wing; Analogy: fish fin and whale fin.
C
Homology: bat wing and human arm; Analogy: butterfly wing and bird wing.
D
Homology: shark fin and dolphin fin; Analogy: bird wing and bat wing.
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