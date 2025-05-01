General Biology
Which statement best defines gene flow?
Analyze how the introduction of new alleles via gene flow can affect the adaptability of a population to environmental changes.
In a conservation effort, how might gene flow be utilized to enhance the genetic health of a declining population of cheetahs?
If 9% of a population is homozygous recessive (aa), what is the frequency of the recessive allele?
Which type of selection might lead to the formation of two distinct phenotypes in a population?
Given allele frequencies p = 0.4 and q = 0.6, with observed genotype frequencies of AA = 0.16, Aa = 0.48, and aa = 0.36, is the population in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?