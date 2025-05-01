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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 3 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 3 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations / Gene Flow / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which statement best defines gene flow?
A
The selection of advantageous traits by environmental pressures.
B
The complete isolation of a population, preventing genetic exchange.
C
The movement of genetic material between populations, altering allele frequencies.
D
The constant mutation of genes within a single population.
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