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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 3 of 3!
22. Evolution of Populations / Putting it All Together / Problem 6
Problem 6

Given allele frequencies p = 0.4 and q = 0.6, with observed genotype frequencies of AA = 0.16, Aa = 0.48, and aa = 0.36, is the population in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?