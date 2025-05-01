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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 3 of 3!
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Problem 6
22. Evolution of Populations - Part 3 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations / Putting it All Together / Problem 6
Problem 6
Given allele frequencies p = 0.4 and q = 0.6, with observed genotype frequencies of AA = 0.16, Aa = 0.48, and aa = 0.36, is the population in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
A
No, because p + q should equal 1.
B
Yes, because p and q are not in balance.
C
No, because the allele frequencies are equal.
D
Yes, because the observed genotypes match the expected frequencies.
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