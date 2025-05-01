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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 3 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 3 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations / Gene Flow / Problem 3
Problem 3
In a conservation effort, how might gene flow be utilized to enhance the genetic health of a declining population of cheetahs?
A
By allowing natural selection to eliminate weaker individuals.
B
By introducing cheetahs from other regions to increase genetic diversity.
C
By promoting genetic mutations through environmental stress.
D
By isolating the population to prevent further genetic drift.
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