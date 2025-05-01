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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 3 of 3!
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Problem 6
22. Evolution of Populations - Part 3 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations / Putting it All Together / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which type of selection might lead to the formation of two distinct phenotypes in a population?
A
Disruptive selection
B
Stabilizing selection
C
Directional selection
D
Balancing selection
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