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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 3 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 3 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations / Gene Flow / Problem 2
Problem 2
Analyze how the introduction of new alleles via gene flow can affect the adaptability of a population to environmental changes.
A
It can enhance adaptability by increasing genetic diversity.
B
It has no effect on adaptability as gene flow only affects allele frequencies.
C
It can stabilize the population, preventing any evolutionary change.
D
It can decrease adaptability by reducing existing genetic variation.
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