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50. Population Ecology - Part 3 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology - Part 3 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology / r/K Selection / Problem 5
Problem 5
Given the life history traits of k-selected species, what conservation strategies could be used to protect large mammals?
A
Enhance habitat stability and reduce human interference.
B
Encourage rapid population growth through resource supplementation.
C
Focus on increasing parental investment among populations.
D
Increase fecundity through breeding programs.
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