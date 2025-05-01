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50. Population Ecology - Part 3 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology - Part 3 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology / r/K Selection / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which type of survivorship curve is typically associated with r-selected species?
A
Type II
B
Type IV
C
Type I
D
Type III
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