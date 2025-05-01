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50. Population Ecology - Part 3 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology - Part 3 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology / The Human Population / Problem 7
Problem 7
If the Earth's total globally productive hectares is 15 billion and the human population is 7.5 billion, what is the sustainable ecological footprint per person?
A
1 global hectare
B
3 global hectares
C
2 global hectares
D
0.5 global hectares
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